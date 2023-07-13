The ALH Dhruv chopper of the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday helped to evacuate an Indian national who was in critical condition onboard MT Celestial Copenhagen 50 km from Porbandar. ICG officials said that the ALH Dhruv chopper flew in the early morning hours of the morning despite marginal weather and unavailability of landing deck view hazardous cargo that made the rescue more difficult. "But ICG lived up to the motto 'We Protect'," ICG officials said. Indian Coast Guard Evacuates Critically Ill Man From Lakshadweep Group of Islands Amid Extreme Weather Conditions (Watch Video).

Indian Coast Guard Help in Evacuation of Indian National

#WATCH | An Indian Coast Guard ALH Shruv chopper helped in evacuation of an Indian national in critical condition onboard MT Celestial Copenhagen 50 km from Porbandar. The ALH flew in early morning hours of morning despite marginal weather and unavailability of landing deck view… pic.twitter.com/2UM73bofTH — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

