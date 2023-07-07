The Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuated a severely ill 48-year-old man from the remote Lakshadweep Group of Islands on Friday, demonstrating their unshakable dedication to preserving lives in a magnificent rescue operation. The patient was safely transported to the mainland despite the severe weather because of the Coast Guard's quick action and knowledge. The patient was transported by Coast Guard Dornier across a distance of around 900 miles from Agatti to Kochi while dealing with difficult circumstances. Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Daring Overnight Operation, Evacuates 50 From Oil Rig Off Gujarat Coast (Watch Video).

Indian Coast Guard Evacuates Critically Ill Man From Lakshadweep

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuated a critically injured 48-year-old man from Lakshadweep Group of Islands in extreme weather conditions pic.twitter.com/Pwpux8YPK6 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

