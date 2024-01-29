Indian Defence officials on Monday afternoon said that Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra is rescuing fishermen hijacked by Somali pirates 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea. "The Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman with around 17 crew members was hijacked by Somali pirates," officials added. More details are awaited. Indian Warship Contains Fire Onboard Missile-Hit Cargo Vessel With 22 Crew in Gulf of Aden (Watch Video).

Indian Navy Foils Piracy Bid

