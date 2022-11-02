India's Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the T20I Rankings for batsmen by ICC. Yadav registered back-to-back half centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa to move to the number one spot. Rizwan now drops to second place.

