Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions and the temporary closure of 24 airports across India, IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from 11 cities until May 10, citing passenger safety. The airline announced the suspension in a travel advisory on X, listing Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot among the affected locations. The advisory followed Pakistani drone and missile strikes targeting Indian cities, prompting India to tighten aviation security near border regions. IndiGo assured travellers of assistance with rebooking and refunds while monitoring the situation closely. Other Indian carriers are also expected to update schedules as security measures intensify. India Temporarily Closes 24 Airports, Airlines Issue Travel Advisories Amid Tensions Between Pakistan.

IndiGo Cancels 11 City Flights Amid Tensions

#6ETravelAdvisory: Your safety is paramount. Flights to/from the following cities are cancelled until 2359 hrs on 10th May. We are here to help you travel with ease. Check flight status here https://t.co/ll3K8PwtRV. To rebook or claim a refund, visit https://t.co/51Q3oUe0lP. pic.twitter.com/v5BSdX3dDo — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 9, 2025

