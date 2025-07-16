A feud between Instagram influencers erupted into a violent street fight in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Deepak Sharma aka “Bunny Boss” (140K+ followers) was allegedly beaten by a group led by fitness influencer Rajveer Sisodia (5M+ followers) and Adi Nagar over an old social media post. The clash occurred during a public event and was caught on camera, with the video going viral. Sharma claims he was threatened at gunpoint and assaulted after refusing to enter a car. He has filed an FIR, naming Rajveer, Adi, and rival influencer Pradeep Dhaka. Sharma, who showed visible facial injuries, said he previously avoided confrontation due to family reasons. Delhi Police have launched an investigation based on video footage and eyewitness accounts. Influencers Mehak and Pari Booked by UP Police Under IT Act for Obscene, Abusive Instagram Reels.

Influencer War Turns Violent in Delhi

ये सोशल मीडिया इनफ्लुएंसर नाम की जो प्रजाति जन्मी है, वो कुछ भी कर रही है. दिल्ली में एक युवक को सरेआम डंडे और रॉड से पीटा गया- बदमाशों में कानून का कोई डर नहीं हैं. आरोप यूट्यूबर राजवीर सिसोदिया, प्रदीप ढाका और उनके साथियों पर है.. पुलिस मस्त सोई हुई है. pic.twitter.com/dkZPBiGGfm — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) July 16, 2025

