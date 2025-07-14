Two social media influencers from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, Mehak and Pari, have landed in legal trouble over their content on social media. The UP Police have booked the duo under sections of the IT Act for posting obscene and abusive Reels on Instagram. Known for their bold and profanity-laced videos, the influencers had gained massive attention online, amassing 429K followers on Instagram. However, their content soon attracted backlash for promoting vulgarity. Authorities took note of the videos after they went viral, prompting official action. An FIR has now been registered against both individuals for spreading obscenity through digital platforms. Sambhal: Hindus and Muslims Jointly Demolish Parts of Illegally Built Mosque, Dargah, and Temple; Video Goes Viral.

UP Police Book Influencer Mehak and Pari for Obscene Instagram Reels

महक परी कह दें... अगर आप इंस्टाग्राम चलाते हैं तो निश्चित तौर पर इन दोनों लड़कियों का चेहरा पहचानते होंगे। इनकी हर Reel में धुंआधार गालियां होती हैं। ये दोनों UP में जिला संभल की रहने वाली हैं। पुलिस ने अब इन दोनों के खिलाफ अश्लीलता फैलाने और IT एक्ट में FIR दर्ज कर ली है। pic.twitter.com/R6MwJFAo7K — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 14, 2025

