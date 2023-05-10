Train passengers on Wednesday faced trouble while booking tatkal tickets as the IRCTC online services were down for quite long time. After knowing about the outage on IRCTC app and the official website, several passengers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their concerns. The passengers highlighted that they had been trying to log in the IRCTC app and website and book their tickets but were unable to do so after coming across a downtime message. IRCTC Down: Users Purchasing Online Tickets Face Trouble as Indian Railway Ticket Booking Website and Mobile App Suffers Outage.

IRCTC Down:

@RailwaySeva What happened to irctc booking site.. Not able to login for booking tatkal. First time in history am facing this — prasntboi72@gmail.co (@prasntboi72) May 10, 2023

@IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw How come IRCTC down at 11 AM for maintenance activity? It directly impacts common people. Please look into it and get it sorted. Based on tweets from other people, i can see it's not only today but happening regularly pic.twitter.com/v2VNadLlZE — Futagoshi Pennett (@futagoshi7) May 10, 2023

IRCTC Down During Tatkal Booking

@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw Irctc website down during tatkal reservation timing. Is somebody to blame? Undermining the transperancy of system. pic.twitter.com/oo8qfIQ95C — UDAYAN (@udayanmurali) May 10, 2023

