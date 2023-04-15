Users booking online tickets on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website irctc.co.in on Saturday faced inconvenience as the website and app of the train ticket booking platform showed 'server error'. The app and website of the services were reportedly down on Saturday morning passengers were trying their luck to book tickets during the summer rush. Jio Down: Customers Face Issues With Jio's Network, Complain About Error While Watching KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match on JioCinema.

User reports indicate IRCTC is having problems since 1:42 PM IST. https://t.co/Nb8Dg3eqlj RT if you're also having problems #irctcdown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 15, 2023

