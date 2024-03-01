In a massive crackdown on tax evasion, the Income Tax Department raided over 20 premises linked to Banshidhar Tobacco Company across four states on Thursday, February 29. The raids revealed a stash of luxury cars worth over Rs, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, McLaren, Lamborghini, and Ferrari. 50 crore at the Delhi residence of Shivam Mishra, the company's heir. The department suspects the company has been under-reporting its turnover and evading taxes. IT Raids in Odisha: Cash Haul Set to Be 'Highest-Ever' With Rs 290 Crore Seizure, 40 Counting Machine Deployed (Watch Video).

IT Department Busts Tax Evasion Fraud of Banshidhar Tobacco

तंबाकू कंपनी बंशीधर एक्सपोर्ट के कानपुर, दिल्ली, मुंबई, गुजरात, आंध्र प्रदेश सहित 20 ठिकानों पर IT रेड चल रही है। दिल्ली की कोठी से रॉल्स रॉयस, लैंबोर्गिनी, फेरारी जैसी 50 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की लग्जरी गाड़ियां मिली हैं। ये कंपनी टर्नओवर 20-25 करोड़ का दिखाती थी, जबकि टर्नओवर… pic.twitter.com/aAOhPa3AmV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 1, 2024

