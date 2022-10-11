Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that Roger Binny has filed a nomination for the post of BCCI president and would be appointed unopposed in the BCCI polls. Shukla also stated that he has filed a nomination for the vice-president's post while Jay Shah and Ashish Selar have done so for the positions of secretary and treasurer.

Roger Binny Files Nomination for BCCI President's Post:

I've filed nomination for the post of Vice President, Roger Binny has filed nomination for the President, Jay Shah has filed for Secretary and Ashish Shelar for Treasurer. As of now, the situation is that all will be appointed unopposed: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on BCCI polls pic.twitter.com/98r8uPlIi9 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

