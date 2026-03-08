Former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, accompanied by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, presented the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy ahead of Sunday’s final. The trio carried the silverware onto the dais at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad just before the toss between India and New Zealand. The presence of two past World Cup-winning captains added significant weight to the pre-match proceedings. Rohit, serving as the tournament ambassador, and Dhoni, who led India to the inaugural title in 2007, were greeted by a massive home crowd as they escorted the prize. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni At Narendra Modi Stadium

Mahi 🤝 RO! The first captain to win this trophy along with the last captain to win this trophy! 🤩🏆 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/Ig0jrpthux — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

