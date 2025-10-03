A heartwarming video from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, showing Traffic Constable Jitendra Dubey rescuing a seriously injured woman after a road accident during late-night Navratri celebrations. The woman, returning home after playing Garba near Janaki Raman College, sustained severe leg injuries and was unable to walk. Amid heavy festival crowds and traffic, no one initially came forward to help. Showing remarkable courage and quick thinking, Constable Dubey lifted her onto his shoulders and rushed her to a nearby private hospital, accompanied by another woman. His prompt action ensured she received timely medical attention. The video highlights the dedication of local traffic personnel and has been widely shared on social media, earning praise for Dubey’s bravery and selflessness during the festive season. Mathura Traffic Cop Rescues Man and Driver Trapped in Wagon R as Underpass Floods Amid Heavy Rains, Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Shows Jabalpur Traffic Constable Carrying Injured Woman on Shoulders After Road Accident

