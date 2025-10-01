Mathura city witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday, submerging several streets in just two hours. Waterlogged areas, including the New Bus Stand and Bhuteshwar Overbridge, caused severe traffic disruption. A Wagon R car, carrying local resident Girdhari Lal Agarwal and driver Daryab Singh, got trapped under the New Bus Stand bridge as water levels rapidly rose. Head Constable Kuldeep Malik of Mathura Traffic Police quickly reached the spot. Braving nearly four-and-a-half feet of water, he rescued both occupants, preventing a potential tragedy. Later, the car was safely pulled out using a crane. Kuldeep Malik’s courage and swift action highlight the dedication of local police in ensuring citizen safety during extreme weather. Prayagraj: UP Cop Offers Flowers and Milk As Ganga Floods His Home, Says ‘Blessed to Have Maa at My Doorstep’ (Watch Video).

Heroic Traffic Cop Rescues Man Trapped in Flooded Car in Mathura

Neck-deep in water, yet quick on his feet— Head Constable (Traffic Police) Kuldeep Malik of @mathurapolice turned a near-tragedy into a safe rescue near an underpass in Mathura city. His courage and presence of mind embody the finest spirit of #UPPCares.#UPPolice… pic.twitter.com/wNcf1gqipW — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) September 30, 2025

