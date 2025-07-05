In a shocking incident from Jaipur, a youth named Imran Khan was caught performing dangerous stunts on a speeding bike while filming a reel for social media. The video shows him not only riding recklessly but also performing stunts in front of police vehicles. At one point, he is seen slipping and falling from the bike, endangering both his life and public safety. Jaipur Traffic Police identified and apprehended the youth, seizing his bike and issuing a fine of INR 6,500. Authorities warned that such violations of traffic rules will invite strict action to ensure public safety. Bengaluru Bike Stunt: Woman Sits on Fuel Tank, Clings to Helmetless Rider; Police Action Follows After Video Goes Viral.

Jaipur Bike Stunt

जयपुर में ट्रैफिक नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए एक युवक ने बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट किए। इमरान खान नामक युवक रील बनाकर न केवल तेज रफ्तार में बाइक चलाता दिखा, बल्कि पुलिस वाहनों के सामने भी स्टंट करता नजर आया। वीडियो में उसे बाइक से फिसलते और गिरते हुए भी देखा गया, जिससे न सिर्फ उसकी… pic.twitter.com/BuptHyVuTT — AajTak (@aajtak) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)