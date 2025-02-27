A BJP Minority Morcha meeting in Jaipur turned chaotic on Thursday as party workers clashed over the welcome of newly elected BJP state president Madan Rathore. The event, organised to honor Rathore, saw heated arguments escalating into a physical fight between two workers. The brawl erupted when BJP worker Fariduddin Jackie attempted to climb the stage but was stopped by Minority Morcha General Secretary Javed Qureshi, leading to a scuffle. Kicks and punches were exchanged before other leaders intervened to separate them. Madan Rathore, who was present on stage, later stepped in to pacify the situation. The meeting, chaired by Minority Morcha state president Hameed Khan Mewati, included state office bearers and district heads. Order was restored after Rathore’s intervention. Sandeshkhali: Clash Breaks Out Between TMC and BJP Workers in West Bengal, Video Surfaces.

Kicks and Punches Fly at BJP Minority Wing Meeting

VIDEO | A ruckus broke out between members of BJP's minority front during a meeting at party office in Jaipur earlier today. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/CkeCguxUMw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)