Indian army and police in a joint operation recovered one pistol, two magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades and one battery operated IED from a box dropped by a Quadcopter drone in Laukikhad area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Army and J&K police intensified search operations after recovering the cache of weapons. "This has prevented terror attacks in Rajouri-Poonch region", said White Knight Corps of Indian Army. Jammu and Kashmir: Huge Cache of Weapons Recovered From Reasi District.

Cache of Arms Recovered From Box Dropped Via Drone:

In a joint search operation in Laukikhad area of Akhnoor sector, Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police have recovered one pistol, two magazines, 38 Live rounds, nine grenades and one battery operated IED dropped through a Quadcopter. This has prevented further terror attacks in… pic.twitter.com/lLEtRwBD5J — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

