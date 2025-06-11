A massive forest fire has broken out in the forest area of Sonamarg, Compartment 63A/Sindh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday, June 11. Forest officials and firefighting teams are actively engaged in controlling and extinguishing the blaze. Thick orange flames and dark smoke have engulfed the area, as captured in a video shared by ANI. The fire’s cause is yet to be determined, and authorities are assessing the extent of damage. Efforts continue amid challenging terrain and weather conditions. Further updates are awaited as firefighting operations proceed. Udhampur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kaldi Forest Area; Maximum Fire Brought Under Control, Says Forester (Watch Video).

Forest Fire Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Sonamarg, Ganderbal (J&K): A fire rages in the forest area of Sonamarg, Compartment No. 63A/Sindh. Forest officials are carrying out efforts to douse the flames. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9HiijaXiAe — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

