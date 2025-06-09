A massive forest fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir today, June 9. According to the news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the Kaldi forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. It is learnt that efforts to douse the fire are underway. Speaking about the incident, Pardeep Khajuria, a forester, said that the blaze erupted at around 4-4:30 in the evening. "Since then, we have been making efforts to douse the fire. The maximum fire is under control now," he added. Shopian Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Tak Mohalla in Jammu and Kashmir, Dozens of Houses, Shops and Complexes Destroyed (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Kaldi Forest Area

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K | A forester, Pardeep Khajuria says, "A fire broke out around 4-4:30 in the evening. Since then, we have been making efforts to douse the fire. The maximum fire is under control now..." pic.twitter.com/dyzSz7YrnK — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

