In an unfortunate incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall washed away a road on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Multiple videos of the incident showing the road being washed away due to heavy downpours have gone viral on social media. As per reports, traffic movement has been temporarily suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road after multiple landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall. Amarnath Yatra 2023 Temporarily Suspended: Authorities Temporarily Halt Amarnath Yatra for Second Successive Day As Heavy Rain Continues To Lash Several Parts of Kashmir.

Fresh Spell of Rainfall Washes Away Road on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Caught on camera: fresh spell of rainfall washes away a road on Jammu-Srinagar highway. pic.twitter.com/5iyC96iq59 — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) July 8, 2023

Road Connecting T3 and T5 Washes Off

Road connecting T3 and T5 (which bypasses Panthyal tunnel) washed off. #Jammu-#Srinagar national highway closed till further clearance.#JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/B3b9bq2T3N — Upma Sharma (@UpmaSharma2608) July 8, 2023

Traffic Movement Temporarily Suspended

Traffic movement was temporarily suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road here on Saturday following multiple landslides triggered by heavy overnight rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YgeZhAXLoy — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 8, 2023

