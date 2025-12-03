A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today, December 3. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted in Srinagar's Khayam area. Several houses were damaged in the blaze. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted. Fire-fighting operations to douse the blaze are underway. A video showing the blaze engulfing several houses has also surfaced online. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Blaze Erupts in Doda’s Gowari Market, Massive Damage Reported.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Srinagar's Khayam Area

VIDEO | Several houses damaged after fire breaks out in Srinagar's Khayam area. Fire fighting operations underway. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/oS7MuMy3GS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2025

