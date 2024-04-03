Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar Jail on bail today, April 3. A video of Sanjay Singh walking out of Tihar Jail on bail has also gone viral on social media. He was welcomed by the AAP supporters, who showered him with flower petals. After walking out of jail, Sanjay Singh said, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai". He also said he is confident that the jail's locks will break and leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, and Manish Sisodia will come out. Sanjay Singh Walks out of Tihar Jail, To Go To Meet Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Sanjay Singh Walks Out of Tihar Jail

#WATCH | Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail. pic.twitter.com/DZ9ZmLd6DM — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

'Sangharsh Ka Waqt Hai'

#WATCH | As soon as AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail, he says, "Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai'...Our party's senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the… pic.twitter.com/bIYrJzUC5i — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

