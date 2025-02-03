Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has raised serious concerns about the state of water conservation and the quality of water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. Speaking during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha, Bachchan pointed out that the most contaminated water at present is found at the Kumbh Mela, where bodies have allegedly been thrown into the river, leading to contamination. The MP criticized the lack of attention being paid to the issue, stating that the contaminated water was being supplied to people without proper acknowledgement or action. She expressed her concern about how the common man, particularly the poor, was left without adequate support and proper arrangements. Bachchan’s remarks shed light on what she called a "complete eyewash" regarding the handling of water conservation and public health at such a large-scale religious event. Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 11.2 Million Devotees Took Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam Since Commencement of Mahakumbh, Says UP Govt.

Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "Questions have been raised about water conservation during the question hour in Rajya Sabha. I have also spoken a lot about contaminated water before. The most contaminated water at this time is in #MahaKumbh2025. The bodies that… pic.twitter.com/kz16yZ7pc9 — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

