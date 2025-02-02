Prayagraj, February 2: On the occasion of faith and devotion, more than 36.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. As of February 2, over 11.2 million devotees have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13.

The number of Kalpwasis, who are observing month-long spiritual austerities, has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour. Meanwhile, the city is all set to host the Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with Basant Panchami, as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. As of Saturday, over 330 million (33 crores) devotees had taken the holy dip at Maha Kumbh, marking it as the largest religious gathering in the world. On that same day, more than 200 international devotees participated in prayers and bhajan kirtans, expressing their appreciation for the spiritual energy and exceptional organisation of the event. Basant Panchami 2025: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah Extend Greetings on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja.

On Saturday, a 118-member delegation, including heads of mission (HoM), spouses of HoMs, and diplomats from 77 countries, participated in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met foreign diplomats on the sidelines of the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the event, which has been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Officials Gear Up for ‘Zero-Error’ Basant Panchmi Amrit Snan After Deadly Stampede.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival. Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

