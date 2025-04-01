A devastating train accident in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj early Tuesday morning claimed the lives of two loco pilots and left five railway workers and a CRPF jawan injured. Reportedly, the crash occurred around 3:30 AM on the Farakka-Lalmatiya MGR railway line when a coal-laden freight train rammed into a stationary goods train near Barhait. The impact was severe, causing significant damage to the locomotives and disrupting rail operations in the area. Emergency teams, including firefighters and railway officials, rushed to the scene to manage the situation. The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Center in Barhait for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Rescue operations are underway, with officials assessing the extent of the damage. Jharkhand Train Accident: Goods Train’s Engines Derail and Overturn Near Muri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Coal Train Collides With Goods Train in Sahibganj, 2 Dead

Sahibganj, Jharkhand: A major collision on the Farakka-MGR railway line in Sahibganj killed two drivers and injured 4-5 railway staff. Firefighters and officials are managing the situation, with investigations ongoing pic.twitter.com/7Dhi0gZ9CK — IANS (@ians_india) April 1, 2025

