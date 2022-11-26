A man was arrested by police in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Saturday on a charge of illegal transportation of a drone. Police said that on 17 November one drone unit along with accessories had been intercepted by Budgam Police along with officials of the State Taxes Department at Srinagar International Airport, and accordingly drone and all equipment were seized. The consignee was asked to produce a valid permission or registration code from the competent authority for the purchase or possession and transport of the said drone, but he failed to produce the same and was accordingly arrested in case. Jammu and Kashmir: 266 Drone Infiltration Attempts by Pakistan in 2022, Says Border Security Force DG Pankaj Singh

Check Tweet:

J&K | Budgam Police arrest a person for illegal transportation of a drone. On Nov 17, a drone unit consigned to one Syed Alfar Daniyal, Srinagar was intercepted at Srinagar International airport. After the man failed to produce valid permission for the drone, he was arrested. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)