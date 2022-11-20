Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah recently said that Lord Ram is for everyone and not just for Hindus. A video of Abdullah's statement on Lord Ram has gone viral on social media. In the video, Farooq Abdullah can be seen urging people to be cautious against attempts made to divide them on the basis of religion. He said, "if we want to make our country strong, we have to stand together'." In another statement, the National Conference President said, "When elections are near, they will come to you and tell you that Hindus are in danger. India has a Hindu population of 70 to 80 per cent and do you think they will be in danger?" Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal Become Parents of Twins, Baby Girl Aadiya and Baby Boy Krishna.

Lord Ram Is Everyone’s

Not Just for the People of Hindu Religion

