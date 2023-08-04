Justice Rohit B Deo, Judge on the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, has tendered his resignation, publicly expressing his departure and extending apologies. Known for notable ruling, including the discharge of Professor GN Saibaba in a Maoist links case, Justice Deo's recent stay on a government resolution further highlighted his judicial stance. Having served as the State's Advocate General and Additional Solicitor General, his resignation has drawn attention as he was set to retire on December 4, 2025. Bombay High Court Says Reputation of Women Preserved Like a Jewel in Our Society; They Are Hesitant To Report Sexual Offences.

Justice Rohit B Deo Resigns from Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court

[BREAKING] Justice Rohit B Deo of Bombay High Court resigns, declares resignation in open court Read more here: https://t.co/WIL7JNQgzg pic.twitter.com/rPfligDKVu — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)