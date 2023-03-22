The Bombay High Court recently said that the reputation of women is preserved like a jewel in our society. The court also observed that women are hesitant to report sexual offences. The court made these statements while quashing an order that discharged a male teacher, who sexually harassed a female teacher, reports Bar and Bench. The bench of justice Govind Sanap said that in sexual offences cases, women hesitate to report the crime as they fear that it would not only affect their own reputation but also their families. Bombay High Court Provides Relief to Teen, Rejects Father’s Plea for DNA Test.

Women Are Hesitant To Report Sexual Offences

Reputation of women preserved like a jewel in our society; they are hesitant to report sexual offences: Bombay High Courthttps://t.co/KfHMSGba55 pic.twitter.com/g5jXj6eN4G — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 22, 2023

