Padma Sri awardee Kamala Pujari was allegedly forced to dance inside the ICU of SCB hospital in Cuttack before she was discharged. In the video, social worker Mamata Behera can be seen dancing with Pujari. “I never wanted to dance but was forced to do it. I repeatedly denied, but she did not listen. I was sick and got tired,” said Pujari. This has further deteriorated my health,” she added.

Watch Video:

[VIDEO] Padma Shri Kamala Pujari was 'forced to dance' in ICU of SCB hospital; she says it further deteriorated her condition - https://t.co/TVoXRhF8YU#Odisha pic.twitter.com/5WqM6MYp76 — OTV (@otvnews) September 2, 2022

