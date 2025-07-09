A video going viral on social media shows a woman brandishing a rifle on a highway in Uttar Pradesh. It is reported that the incident occurred on the National Highway 34 (NH-34) in Kannauj's Chhibramau area. As per the video, the woman flaunting a rifle is Shalini Pandey. She brandished the rifle while recording a reel in broad daylight on a Bundelkhandi song on a highway in Kannauj. It is claimed that the video was shot on Kanpur-Delhi highway. The viral clip shows Pandey standing on the side of the highway as she records a reel while brandishing a rifle in broad daylight. Soon after the video surfaced online, police took cognisance of the incident. Kannauj Road Accident: 2 Men Riding Motorcycle Die After Being Hit by Sand-Laden Dumper Truck in Gursahaiganj.

Woman Flaunts Rifle on Kannauj Highway, Video Goes Viral

दीदी का रील अलग है, फुल भौकाल के साथ हाईवे पर राइफल लहरा रही हैं. कन्नौज हाइवे पर माहौल बना है. pic.twitter.com/to17F0Jvo9 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 9, 2025

