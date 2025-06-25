Latest News | Road Crash Leaves Two Men Dead in UP's Kannauj

Jun 25, 2025 09:34 AM IST
Latest News | Road Crash Leaves Two Men Dead in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a sand-laden dumper truck in Gursahaiganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

Enraged over the incident on Tuesday night, villagers pelted stones on three other dumper trucks and blocked the road by placing the bodies on the road.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ajay Kumar said the accident took place near Padapur village. Those killed have been identified as Prabhakant (22) and Ajay Verma (20).

After the incident, the dumper driver fled with his vehicle.PTI COR CDN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

