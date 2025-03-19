A 90-year-old woman, Mohini Trivedi, was mauled to death by her family’s German Shepherd on Holi in Kanpur’s Vikas Nagar. The dog had recently displayed aggressive behavior, previously injuring her grandson Dheeru and daughter-in-law Kiran. On March 14, while feeding the pet, Mohini was fatally attacked. Neighbours alerted the municipal corporation, which captured the dog that night. However, days after the tragedy, Mohini’s grandson submitted an affidavit pleading for the pet’s return, claiming the family has been unable to eat since its removal. Kanpur municipal officials remain hesitant, citing safety concerns, as the dog’s behavior is still under observation. The incident has sparked fear among residents, questioning the risks of releasing the animal back into a residential area. Another Dog Attack in Noida: Pet Pitbull Mauls Minor Boy, Owner Arrested by UP Police (Watch Videos).

Kanpur Dog Attack

यह बहुत दर्दनाक था, कानपुर में जर्मन शेफर्ड ने 91 साल की मालकिन को मार डाला। चेहरे, गर्दन, पेट और शरीर के कई हिस्सों को नोच डाला, बाद में नगर निगम की टीम कुत्ता अपने साथ ले गई। घटना कल्याणपुर के विकास नगर की है। यदि आप भी कोई पालतू कुत्ता या जानवर रखते है तो समय समय पर उनके… pic.twitter.com/lnoy25XDOH — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) March 19, 2025

