Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the state and Hindi enthusiasts across the globe on the occasion of World Hindi Day 2026 (Vishwa Hindi Diwas). In a message highlighting the linguistic heritage of India, the Chief Minister described Hindi as more than just a language, calling it "a mirror of our national unity, rich culture, and glorious traditions." He noted that Hindi’s inherent simplicity and power of expression have played a pivotal role in carving a unique identity for India on the global stage, earning the language immense respect among the international community. Emphasizing the need for a collective effort to promote the language, CM Yogi urged citizens to integrate Hindi more deeply into their lives. "Let us resolve to make the upliftment and promotion of Hindi our shared responsibility and give it a greater place in our daily routines, conversations, and work culture," he stated. World Hindi Day is celebrated annually on January 10 to promote the use of the language globally and to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference. The Chief Minister’s call for action aligns with the state government's ongoing efforts to enhance the use of the mother tongue in official and personal discourse. PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Hindi Diwas 2025, Calls Hindi a ‘Vibrant Heritage of Our Identity and Values’.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Wishes Nation on Vishwa Hindi Diwas

सभी हिन्दी प्रेमियों और प्रदेश वासियों को 'विश्व हिन्दी दिवस' की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। हिन्दी हमारी राष्ट्रीय एकता, समृद्ध संस्कृति एवं गौरवशाली परंपरा का दर्पण है। संपूर्ण विश्व में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाली इस भाषा की सरलता, सहजता और अभिव्यक्ति के सामर्थ्य ने इसे… pic.twitter.com/q4xRnGGoNv — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Yogi Adityanath). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)