In a powerful protest that has gone viral, a father from Kanpur’s Barra 8 area lay down in a muddy, water-filled pothole with a mat and pillow after his daughter slipped and fell on her way to school. The incident occurred near Ram Gopal Chowk, where broken, waterlogged roads pose a daily hazard. Shaken and frustrated by civic apathy, the father staged the emotional protest to highlight the danger children face daily. “This is not political, it’s a compulsion,” he told onlookers, demanding urgent road repairs. Passersby stopped in shock, traffic halted, and crowds gathered as he lay in the dirty water, chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Prayagraj Floods: Couple Carries Newborn Through Inundated Streets Amid Ganga Overflow, No Boat Support Available (Watch Video).

Kanpur Man’s Unique Protest

In UP's Kanpur, a man resting on a mat laid over a pothole in the middle of the road. He can also be hard raising slogans of "Bharat mata ki Jai". It is being reported tha man's little daughter tripped into one of the potholes following which he began the protest. pic.twitter.com/SiGhJkW6cx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)