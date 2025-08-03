Disturbing visuals have emerged from flood-affected Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where a couple was seen wading through deep water carrying their newborn baby, as no boat or rescue assistance was available. Continuous heavy rainfall in the region has caused the River Ganga to flow above the danger mark, submerging large parts of the city and leaving residents in distress. Many localities remain waterlogged, with no electricity or clean drinking water. Despite the worsening situation, relief efforts remain limited, exposing the lack of preparedness in the face of natural calamities. The couple’s desperate act reflects the grim reality for thousands stranded in floodwaters, highlighting the urgent need for rescue operations and proper disaster response in the affected regions. ‘No Crying, Only Joy’: Man Dances at Best Friend’s Funeral in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur to Honour His Last Wish, Emotional Letter Surfaces (Watch Video).

Prayagraj Floods

प्रयागराज से विचलित करने वाली तस्वीर आ रही है😭 नाव का इंतजाम न होने के कारण एक दंपति अपने नवजात शिशु को बाढ़ के बीचों बीच उठाकर ले जा रहा है। जो लोग महाकुंभ का दंभ भर रहे थे आज उन्हीं लोगों ने प्रयागराजवासियों को मरने के लिए अनाथ छोड़ दिया है। pic.twitter.com/Nh98xGGOe8 — Mukesh Kumar Verma (@mukeshdeshka) August 3, 2025

प्रयागराज से आई यह तस्वीर भयभीत करती है। बाढ़ से शहर की बड़ी आबादी परेशान है। pic.twitter.com/nW7T4D2HaJ — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) August 3, 2025

