In a shocking case of police brutality, a video from Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar has gone viral, showing a cop mercilessly beating and abusing a student inside a police post. The officer, identified as Amit Vikram Tripathi, was seen kicking and punching the student while boasting and twirling his moustache in the viral video. Reportedly, the student was stopped for overspeeding, but when he questioned the seizure of his bike, the situation escalated. The cop and two constables allegedly assaulted him and hurled abuses. The disturbing video triggered outrage online, prompting immediate police action. DCP South confirmed that the officer has been suspended, and an inquiry has been ordered under ACP Babu Purva. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

Cop Thrashes Student at Kidwai Nagar Post in Kanpur

वर्दी के नशे में चूर इस दरोगा को देखिए. इनका नाम अमित त्रिपाठी है. ये कानपुर के किदवईनगर चौकी पर पोस्टेड हैं. देखिए, कैसे ये युवकों को लात मार रहे हैं. इन युवकों ने सिर्फ अपना अपराध ही तो पूछा था. इसपर दरोगा जी इतना क्यों भड़क गए. pic.twitter.com/3gay1dTxRW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 6, 2025

Cop Suspended After Beating Student in Kanpur Police Post

