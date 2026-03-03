A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh was caught on CCTV after a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into a young street vendor, killing him on the spot. The incident occurred near Goga Saw Tiraha under Jiyanpur Kotwali area. The deceased has been identified as Harendra Sonkar, who earned his livelihood by selling chole on a handcart. According to police, the Scorpio driver was returning with his family from Maihar after attending a mundan ceremony when the vehicle reportedly went out of control and hit the cart. Soon after the accident, family members and villagers gathered at the scene and staged a road blockade in protest. Police officials reached the spot and pacified the crowd after nearly an hour of efforts, assuring strict action. The accused driver, Bharat Singh, a resident of Bhatauli Ibrahimpur village, has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway. Accident Caught on Camera on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 2, Including 3-Year-Old Girl, Killed as Pickup Truck Rams Into Divider; Video Surfaces.

Speeding Scorpio Mows Down Street Vendor in Azamgarh

