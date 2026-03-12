A violent scuffle broke out Wednesday morning at the Ashish Indane Gas Agency in the Pipiganj police station area of Gorakhpur when customers waiting for LPG cylinders clashed over queue jumping. Around 9:30 am, tensions flared after a few men allegedly tried to force their way into the long line, triggering an argument that quickly turned into a fistfight. Eyewitnesses said one youth was even knocked to the ground and beaten before police officers present at the spot intervened and separated the groups. Both sides were briefly detained and later released after a stern warning. Authorities said the growing chaos is linked to a severe LPG supply shortage, which has forced thousands of residents to queue up from early morning. With nearly 30,000 registered consumers at the agency and limited cylinder availability, tempers are running high, prompting officials to increase vigilance during distribution. Domestic LPG Production Rises 25% As Govt Directs Supply to Households Amid Middle East Tensions.

Youth Thrashed After Queue Fight Erupts Amid LPG Shortage Tension

प्रकरण लाइन में लगे दो व्यक्तियों के आगे बढ़ने को लेकर हुए विवाद से संबंधित है, जिसमें पुलिस द्वारा समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया गया, मौके पर ड्यूटी में लगे स्थानीय पुलिस बल द्वारा लाइन लगवाकर गैस वितरण का कार्य शांतिपूर्वक कराया गया । — Gorakhpur Police (@gorakhpurpolice) March 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Gorakhpur Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)