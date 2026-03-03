At least two people, including a three year old girl, were killed after a pickup truck lost control and rammed into a divider on the Agra Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred near Gahar Purva village under Bangarmau police station limits in Unnao district and was captured on CCTV. Police said the loader vehicle was carrying 14 people, including women and children, who were returning from Faridabad to Auras to celebrate Holi. Around 9:30 am, the driver allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into the divider and overturn. Highway rescue teams shifted the injured to Bangarmau Hospital. Doctors declared the driver and Diksha, 3, dead. Several others sustained injuries and were referred for treatment. Police said most passengers were daily wage workers travelling for the festival. An investigation is underway. Hyderabad Shocker: Drunk Driver Drags Traffic Cop on Mercedes Bonnet for 800 Metres in Gachibowli, Arrested as Video Goes Viral.

CCTV Captures Fatal Agra-Lucknow Expressway Crash (Disturbing Visuals)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Narendra Pratap), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

