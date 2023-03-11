An autorickshaw driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru got into a heated argument over speaking in Hindi in the Kannada state. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. “This is Karnataka and you have to speak in Kannada. You people are north Indian beggars, why have you come to Karnataka? This is our land, not your land. Why should I speak in Hindi?” the auto driver can be heard saying in the video. “No, we will not speak Kannada, why should we speak in Kannada?” the woman said in response. Racist Attack in Bangalore: Auto-Rickshawwala Racially Abuses North-Eastern Rapido Driver in Middle of Road (Watch Video).

Hindi vs Kannada:

"NorthIndians-Beggar,Our Land" These are the words used by this auto driver and this is not the only mentality of this driver but of all of these peoples.Being proud to be from Karnataka and its pride is wholly different from forcing other to speak Kannada.@AmitShah @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qEnANTglOW — Anonymous (@anonymous_7461) March 10, 2023

