An auto-rickshaw driver launched a scary racist attack on a Rapido driver, who is reportedly from the northeast. The shocking incident took place in Banglore, Karnataka. The video was shot by an onlooker who later posted it on Twitter tagging and requesting action. The video shows the auto driver violently throwing the Rapido driver's helmet which they carry for the pillion rider on the road. The rickshaw driver then starts intimidating the Rapido man. The Bangalore police have taken cognisance of the viral video and assured strict action into the matter. Migrant Workers Attacked in Tamil Nadu: Governor RN Ravi Urges North Indian Labourers To Not Panic, Says 'State Govt Committed to Their Security'.

Racist Attack in Banglore:

@indiranagaraps is investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken. https://t.co/QosaVAF0gO — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 7, 2023

