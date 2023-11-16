A cobra in Karnataka’s Raichur fainted from phenyl spray and was revived with oxygen. The snake was seen inside an SUV near the Hatti Gold Mine, and some people tried to scare it off with phenyl. The cobra lost consciousness after inhaling the chemical. Following this, the people took the snake to a hospital where it was administered artificial oxygen. The cobra regained consciousness after some time and was released into a forest. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Elephant Attack in Karnataka Video: Injured Wild Elephant Attacks Forest Crew Trying to Administer Treatment, Expert Tranquiliser Aane Venkatesh Killed.

Cobra Given Oxygen

Cobra administered oxygen after it went unconscious by smelling phenol in Karnataka's Raichur. The reptile was spotted inside an Innova car and the occupants of the car had sprayed phenol in order to get rid of the snake.#Cobra #Karnataka #Snake #Viral #ViralVideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/T765SAS6wz — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 16, 2023

