Karnataka's culture minister, Shivaraj Tangadagi, is being trolled for struggling to write in Kannada during an official event in the state. A video going viral on social media shows Shivaraj Tangadagi struggling to write "Shubhavagali" (best of luck) while inaugurating an Anganwadi building at Karatgi in Koppal district. Soon after the video went viral on social media, the Congress government was severely trolled by the opposition BJP. "Kannada is being suppressed by the Kannaramaiah government," BJP said in its post. The saffron party also said that the Karnataka government has put a dent in the identity of Kannada. "If you look at all this, the Congress is out to wipe out Kannada in Karunad," BJP said. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Withdraw All Cases Against Pro-Kannada Activists.

Shivaraj Tangadagi Struggles To Write Kannada During Event

Karnataka culture Minister #ShivarajTangadagi trolled after struggling to write in Kannada during an official event Was seen struggling to write "Shubhavagali" (best of luck) while inaugurating an Anganwadi building at Karatgi, near Gangavathi BJPs take: "On one side, Madhu… pic.twitter.com/9M6A05Hbgc — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 3, 2025

BJP Trolls Karnataka Minister

