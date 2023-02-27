The Yadgiri district administration in Karnataka has imposed Section 144 from 6 am till 11 pm on Monday to avoid any sort of untoward incidents after some Hindu organisations demanded the name of Tipu Sultan circle to be renamed to Savarkar circle and warned the Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation of "consequences" if it wasn't done. Mumbai: Remove Name 'Tipu Sultan' Given to Garden in Malad, Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Orders District Collector.

Section 144 Imposed in Yadgiri:

Karnataka | On the orders by Additional Commisioner Shalum Hussain, Section 144 was imposed in Yadgiri yesterday after tensions erupted over demand by some right-wing organisations to name a circle as 'Savarkar Circle'. The circle was named after Tipu Sultan unofficially. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)