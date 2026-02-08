Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a moment of brilliance, claiming a sharp one-handed catch in slips to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal in the Mumbai vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2025–26 quarter-final. Positioned at second slip, Jaiswal dived to his right to pluck a low catch off Tanush Kotian’s bowling, ending Padikkal’s resistance on 42. Jaiswal showcased his emotions with an animated celebration, highlighting the importance of Padikkal's wicket. Sachin Tendulkar Interacts With Mumbai Players Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Quarterfinal Against Karnataka.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Grabs One-Handed Stunner

What a catch. What a moment in the match 🔥 Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off a one-handed stunner in slip to get the big wicket of Devdutt Padikkal 🙌 The celebrations say it all 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/LkDKjr7P5G#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/kytvr72U5j — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 8, 2026

