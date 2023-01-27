Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban Dist Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday ordered Suburban District Collector to remove the name ‘Tipu Sultan’ given to a garden in Malad area. The garden was named after Tipu Sultan at a function presided by Congress minister and local MLA Aslam Sheikh during MVA government’s tenure and it had led to the BJP as well as some right-wing Hindu outfits decrying the move and organising protests at the site. Bengaluru Court Restrains Sale and Distribution of Book ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ by Addanda C Cariappa.

Tipu Sultan Name to be Removed From Garden in Malad:

Maharashtra | Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban Dist Mangal Prabhat Lodha has ordered Suburban District Collector to remove the name Tipu Sultan given to a garden in Malad area The park was named during the MVA govt's tenure and BJP had opposed this nomenclature pic.twitter.com/1bedwQ1upo — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)