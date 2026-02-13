A breathtaking wildlife moment from Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Karnataka has captivated social media users across the country. A rare photograph shows a black panther and a regular leopard standing side by side, calmly drinking water from the reserve’s backwaters. The powerful image captures the two big cats in quiet harmony, their reflections shimmering on the water’s surface. For wildlife enthusiasts, this was more than just a sighting, it was an extraordinary glimpse into the hidden rhythms of India’s forests. At a time when environmental news often brings concern, this serene encounter brought awe and hope, reminding millions why protecting the wild truly matters. Leopard Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Big Cat Hunting Stray Dog Outside Residential Society in Mulund.

Black Panther and Leopard Captured Together in Bhadra Tiger Reserve

