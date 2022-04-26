Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday said that M Karunanidhi's birthday on June 3 will be celebrated as a government function in the state. Speaking to the state assembly, Stalin said that a statue of Karunanidhi will be installed at Chennai Omandurar government estate.

