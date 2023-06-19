A video of a woman blowing currency notes at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand is going viral on social media. The 8-second video clip allegedly shows a woman blowing cash in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. The video, which has gone viral on the internet shows the woman splurging cash inside the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple as other devotees present there offer prayers. The video comes a few days after reports suggested that gold was stolen from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The alleged video shows the woman clad in a white saree throwing notes on the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple as the priests stand there and do nothing to stop her. After the incident came to light, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman ordered an inquiry in connection with the matter. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police also issued a statement and said that charges have been registered under the relevant sections and necessary legal action is being taken against the person. Kedarnath Temple Alleged Gold Scam: Priest Alleges Rs 125 Crore Scam in Layering Work in Video, BKTC Refutes.

Woman Blows Cash Inside Kedarnath Temple

देश-विदेश के करोड़ों लोगों की आस्था का केंद्र देवाधिदेव महादेव के केदार धाम को खिलवाड़ बना दिया गया है। कभी मंदिर के गर्भ ग्रह से सोना चोरी जाने की खबरें आती हैं तो अब इस तरह का वीडियो। मंदिर के गर्भ ग्रह जहां इक्का-दुक्का श्रद्धालु ही दाखिल हो पाते हैं, वहाँ की तस्वीर देखिए। pic.twitter.com/Xhy4WweOqq — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) June 19, 2023

Uttarakhand Police Issue Statement

